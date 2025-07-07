Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 7th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bigfoot is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped before heading to his forever home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Come visit and take him out in the yard.

Darnell is an adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Sweet boy looking for his forever home.

Hank is a young male mixed breed. He looks like he might have some Heeler/Cattle dog but also some type of terrier maybe? He is so sweet, fully vetted and will be microchipped and neutered before heading to his new home. Come see this handsome guy and take him out in the yard. Remember to check all breed and pet restrictions if you are renting or living on Post.

Becka is an adult female Great Pyrenees. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon her adoption. PLEASE do your research on this breed before adoption as they have certain requirements and needs to be successful, happy members of your family.

Germany is a male Domestic Longhair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come see him in the Cat Room.

Sigma is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Sweet Potato is a female Domestic Shorthair/Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She would love a home with another cat buddy and lots of entertaining enrichment toys. Cat trees and climbing objects are her favorite things. She has been around other cats, dogs and children.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Khora is a sweet female adult Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a quiet, loving gal looking for her forever home. Khora does great with other cats as well.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still available and hoping his forever family is out there. Drako is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. A couple of years ago Drako was unfortunately in a horrific situation which left him very traumatized.

Sadly this loving boy has become very leery of men and developed a fear of hats. Yes, hats. Doesn’t matter if it’s cowboy, baseball or any kind of hat, it’s a hard pass from Drako. Honestly, he doesn’t hate men, but he is very cautious.

Drako definitely prefers women and MUST be the only pet in the home. This boy has so much love to give to the right person. It will take a lot of work and time to help him work through his issues. It was through no fault of his own that he endured such trauma and the staff have gone above and beyond working with him to regain his confidence and trust.



Please don’t be put off by his issues. This sweetie is a work in progress and would thrive with someone who isn’t afraid of working with him and rebuilding his trust and bond. You will be so rewarded with a wonderful companion.



If you would love to add this handsome guy to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

A Breath of Fresh Ayer awaits you! Ayer is a female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs and kids but needs a no cat home please. She lives to please her people. She craves attention and will work hard to please you. She is fine with other dogs but is a bit silly in her play so a meet and greet is absolutely required if other dogs are in the home please. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post!

Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tootie is a 7 1/2 year old female Pembroke Welsh Corgi. She is fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and house trained. She is fine with children and other dogs. This girl just loves attention and being loved on.

You can find Tootie and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Stay tuned for changes happening at the “Farm!” There will be plenty of adoptables ready for their forever homes.** Please note it is the Rescues policy and mandatory for all applicants to set a meet and greet if there are any other furry pets in the home regardless of breed or size. This is to ensure the safety of both pets and adopters.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bandit is a beautiful male Flame Point Siamese. This guy is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does great with kids, other cats and dogs. Bandit is the epitome of a social butterfly! This boy is a charmer and just waiting for his forever people to come find him.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Mika is a 4 year old female mixed breed just looking for her forever home! She is fully vetted, spayed and house/crate trained. She has done well with other dogs, cats and kids. She has a medium energy level and would be an excellent jogging, hiking and adventure buddy.

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/mika or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and by emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Prudence Viola is an adult female Mastiff/German Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Prudence loves the water and will be a great hiking, camping, swimming and adventure buddy. She loves cuddling with her people.

Prudence is good with kids and other dogs (no cats please) but as per requirements a meet and greet is needed if other pets are in the home. This is done as a safety precaution for the pets as well as owners. If there are other pets it is the Rescue’s policy that a meet/greet with all pets is required regardless of their breed/size.

You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Lexi is a sweet one-year-old female Border Collie mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house-trained. Lexi does need to be fed in her kennel or separate as she is very picky with her food. Ideally she would do best as an only dog but can co exist with a dog of equal size or even bigger. Lexi will be fine with children 12 and older please and no cats. She loves walks and enjoys being with her people. It is the rescue’s policy that meet and greets are required if other pets are in the home regardless of breed or size. This is for the safety of the pets and owners as well. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!