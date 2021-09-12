Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf kicks off Fall Season at Payne Stewart Memorial

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will get the fall portion of its 2021 schedule underway when the Govs travel to Springfield, Missouri for the Missouri State-hosted Payne Stewart Memorial from Twin Oaks Country Club.

On a 6,026-yard, par-71 course, the Govs square up against several mid-major programs from the surrounding area and beyond. In addition to the Govs and host Bears, the tournament will be populated with student-athletes from Ohio Valley Conference foes Eastern Illinois and Murray State, with non-conference competition including Bradley, Cal Baptist, Drake, Drury, Oklahoma City, Oral Roberts, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UTEP, Western Illinois and Wichita State.

The Austin Peay State University lineup features a pair of freshmen at its head this week, with Erica Scutt and Kaley Campbell slotting into the top two spots. Scutt was the 2019 Georgia Junior PGA Tour Player of the Year and the 2020 Southern States Junior Classic Tour Player of the Year for her age group, while Campbell won four straight individual region titles and three TSSAA Division I titles for powerhouse Summertown High School in her prep days.

The APSU Govs are venturing back to Springfield for the first time since 2019, when Taylor Dedmen posted a final-round 73 to take 21st overall. She and Shelby Darnell, playing at No. 4 this week, are the only Govs with collegiate tournament experience at Twin Oaks heading into this week, with both starting their sophomore campaigns in this event; their sophomore seasons ended with both earning All-OVC honors.

Sophomore Kady Foshaug rounds out the Austin Peay State University lineup for the week. She looks to build on an impressive first season showing, which finished with five of her season’s final six rounds in the 70s a year ago.

Austin Peay State University begins play 8:30am, Monday, with 36 holes and a shotgun start; the final 18 holes will start at the same time and in similar fashion, Tuesday. APSU begins the tournament paired with Oklahoma City and Western Illinois and is scheduled to begin play on the back-nine at Hole Nos. 10-13. Live scoring will be provided by BirdieFire.com and a complete recap will be available at the conclusion of both days of competition at LetsGoPeay.com.