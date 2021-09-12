Nashville Sounds lose series finale to Memphis Redbirds, 6-3

Nashville, TN – The Memphis Redbirds powered their way to 6-3 series finale win over the Nashville Sounds Sunday night at First Horizon Park. It was the final meeting between the Sounds and Redbirds with both clubs winning nine games.

Memphis took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Conner Capel. In the bottom half of the first, Tyrone Taylor singled, advanced to third on a hit and came in to score on a double play to tie the game at one.

In the third, Nolan Gorman singled home a run to give the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. Memphis broke the game open in the fourth as they scored four runs and took a commanding 6-1 lead.

Nashville cut the lead to 6-3 in the fifth as Brice Turang scored on a double play and David Fry roped a double that brought home a run. Connor Sadzeck, R.J. Alvarez, Chad Sobotka, and Hoby Milner combined to throw 4 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series at the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (5-3, 2.81) is scheduled to start for Nashville against right-hander Kyle Wright (7-5, 3.47) for Gwinnett.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost seven of their last 12 games.

David Fry recorded his first multi-hit game as a Sound.

Nashville fell to 10-9 in series finales this season.

Hoby Milner is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP) in his last 10 outings since July 20th.

Box Score

Memphis 6, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Memphis 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 6 10 0 Nashville 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0