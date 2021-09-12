Marsha Blackburn Report: Remember September 11th

Washington, D.C. – Twenty years ago, the United States responded to the most horrific terror attack in a generation.

This year and every year, we pray for our nation; we pray for those who lost their lives during the attacks and for our troops who fought overseas to defend the freest nation in the world. Read more about the importance of remembering the September 11th attacks here.

Standing Up To President Joe Biden’s Overreach

Calling For Hearing On Afghanistan

President Joe Biden told the American people he would not impose vaccine mandates. This week, he went back on that promise. I will fight the Biden administration’s blatant expansion of federal power. Medical decisions should be made between a patient and a physician, not Washington bureaucrats. I encourage all Tennesseans to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated.

Tennesseans are frustrated with the Biden administration’s lack of transparency surrounding their disastrous withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan. This week, I sent a letter with my Senate colleagues demanding accountability.

Because of this effort, senior civilian and military leaders will provide sworn testimony to offer well-deserved answers surrounding the decision that put the fates of Americans and allies in the hands of terrorists.

News You Can Use



Thank you to leaders in Robertson County for sharing the issues facing their community and discussing how lawmakers on Capitol Hill can support solutions!

This week, I was pleased to join the Maury Alliance and the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce for a Women in Business lunch. We had a great discussion about having a seat at the table, and I cannot wait to see what these ladies do next!

The American people deserve answers from the Joe Biden administration on their catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Marsh’s Roundup

It is completely unacceptable that the Biden administration cannot identify the number of Americans trapped behind enemy lines in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration refuses to level with the American people. Rather than following the science, the White House continues to push massive government expansion on every aspect of our lives.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800.462.7585).

Renters in Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, and Humphreys County may also be eligible for federal disaster assistance.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital this summer? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha