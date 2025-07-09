BBB: Beware of Scams as Texas Flood Tragedy Prompts Surge in Donations

Nashville, TN – Central Texas is reeling from catastrophic floods that have claimed the lives of many, including campers from Camp Mystic in Kerr County. Dozens more remain missing as torrential rain continues to threaten the region and hamper recovery efforts. Emergency responders are actively searching for survivors while communities begin the long road to recovery.

As families search for missing loved ones and communities begin to assess the damage, people across the country are eager to help. The BBB Wise Giving Alliance, along with BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, is urging donors to make informed, thoughtful contributions and avoid scams that often follow natural disasters.

“In moments like this, generosity flows—and rightly so,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “But it’s just as important to be cautious. Scammers see tragedy as an opportunity. We want donors to ensure their kindness truly reaches those in need by supporting trustworthy, vetted organizations.”

Five Tips for Supporting Texas Flood Victims:

Use Caution with Donated Goods

Clothing, food, or other in-kind items may not be the most effective way to help unless the charity can properly manage and distribute the aid. Always ask how and where such donations will be used. Understand the Charity’s Mission

Make sure the organization is addressing specific, urgent needs—such as shelter, food, clean water, and medical aid for displaced families and communities. Be Careful with Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding can be a fast way to raise support, but it comes with risks. Only give to campaigns managed by people you personally know and trust and check the platform’s vetting policies for added security. Remember Disaster Relief Is Ongoing

While media attention often fades after the initial 72 hours, disaster recovery takes months, sometimes years. Contributions today support both urgent needs and long-term rebuilding. Verify Before You Donate

Use Give.org to check if a charity meets all 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Donors can search for vetted charities by name, state, or cause.

The BBB Wise Giving Alliance is actively monitoring fundraising efforts and will post a list of BBB Accredited Charities aiding flood victims in Texas. In the meantime, donors can consider established and trusted organizations such as:

The American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

Matthew 25: Ministries

For more information on safe giving practices and disaster relief resources, visit www.Give.org

Always report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting www.BBB.org/Scamtracker and contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877.FTC.Help.