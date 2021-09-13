Clarksville Gas and Water Department releases update on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard area Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) reports that the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard water valve replacement work that began Sunday evening will continue through noon today, Monday, September 13th.

Water service will be turned off at 9:00am on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Holiday Drive to Athletic Avenue and the lane closures on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Athletic Avenue will be in place until approximately 12:00pm to allow crews to finish the utility work.

Traffic delays and congestion is affecting the vicinity of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Athletic Avenue. Motorists are advised to choose an alternate route when possible.

