Frolic on Franklin set for Saturday, September 18th has been Canceled

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre has canceled the 15th Annual Frolic on Franklin: Celebration of the Arts, originally scheduled for September 18th, 2021 out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Clarksville-Montgomery County, causing a major strain on local medical institutions.

After listening to local medical and government officials, the Executive Committee of the Roxy Regional Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts recently said, “The number of cases, especially hospitalizations, in Clarksville-Montgomery County is alarming and only continuing to rise. The latest data shows this virus is surging and serious.”

The Montgomery County Health Department and local hospital officials have observed a trend in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases following holidays where gatherings typically occur. Across our local healthcare systems, more than 80% of COVID-19 Coronavirus patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated, and the number of patients being admitted has surged. With Frolic on Franklin historically attracting between 5,000 and 7,000 attendees for the weekend event and surging COVID-19 Coronavirus cases following the Labor Day weekend, the decision was made to cancel the event.

Vendors have been contacted via email regarding refunds, but any additional questions or concerns can be directed to *protected email* or 931.645.7699.

If you or someone you know are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus, testing can be done by most doctors and urgent care facilities. Check with your local health care provider for more information about what testing services they offer. To learn more about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine and where to receive one, go to www.vaccines.gov.