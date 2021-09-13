Roxy Regional Theatre’s Company Cabaret sings Disney Hits this Wednesday, September 15th

Clarksville, TN – There’s no denying that Disney movies just would not be the same without the songs. Musical numbers make these beloved films even more magical and memorable.

For one evening only, join the Roxy Regional Theatre for a special night of music and entertainment featuring company members from our Elvis Presley-inspired musical “All Shook Up” (playing on the mainstage through September 24th) as they perform your favorite Disney songs in our Company Cabaret: Disney Hits this Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Presented on the mainstage, selections will include such favorites as “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, “I Wanna Be Like You” from Jungle Book, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, “Go the Distance” from Hercules, “A Change in Me” from Beauty and the Beast, “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie and many more!

Don’t miss our talented company of professional actors who come to the Roxy Regional Theatre from all over the country as we showcase their vocal talents in one special evening.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online via the button below, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one.

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are now REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

