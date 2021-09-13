Trinity Episcopal Church to offer Free Pandemic Group Counseling

Clarksville, TN – Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting 4 free group counseling sessions facilitated by Kimberly Stewart, LCSW.
This group will be held for 4 consecutive weeks at Trinity. This is an open group with the option to attend through Zoom.*
*Due to limited space and to allow for social distancing, we are limiting in-person attendance to 20. Please designate whether you will be attending via Zoom or in-person when selecting Tickets. Zoom link and invitation will be sent via email to those who select online tickets.
Interested attendees can sign-up through Eventbrite:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adjusting-to-life-in-a-pandemic-tickets-169894510053
COVID-19 Coronavirus Policy
Trinity Episcopal Parish COVID-19 Coronavirus policy is to ask all attendees (vaccinated AND un-vaccinated) to wear appropriate facial covering while inside any building on campus.