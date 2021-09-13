Trinity Episcopal Church to offer Free Pandemic Group Counseling

Clarksville, TN – Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting 4 free group counseling sessions facilitated by Kimberly Stewart, LCSW.

The Pandemic has affected many of us in a variety of ways. We have all had to find ways to adjust while facing the many challenges and changes that have occurred due to the Pandemic. This group is an opportunity for people to share and find support. The discussion will be led and facilitated by Kimberly Stewart LCSW. Group will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursdays at 6:30pm starting September 16th.

This group will be held for 4 consecutive weeks at Trinity. This is an open group with the option to attend through Zoom.*

*Due to limited space and to allow for social distancing, we are limiting in-person attendance to 20. Please designate whether you will be attending via Zoom or in-person when selecting Tickets. Zoom link and invitation will be sent via email to those who select online tickets.

Interested attendees can sign-up through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adjusting-to-life-in-a-pandemic-tickets-169894510053

COVID-19 Coronavirus Policy

Trinity Episcopal Parish COVID-19 Coronavirus policy is to ask all attendees (vaccinated AND un-vaccinated) to wear appropriate facial covering while inside any building on campus.