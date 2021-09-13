City of Clarksville names Linda Gerron as new Communications Director

Clarksville, TN – Linda Gerron has been appointed by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts as the new Communications Director for the City of Clarksville, effective September 7th, 2021.

As the Communications Director, Gerron will be responsible for coordinating the City’s overall communications strategy, marketing, public relations activities, web presence, and will serve as the City’s spokesperson.

“Linda is well-acquainted in communications and public relations, and has an outstanding record of working in military public affairs,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Her experience will help promote and build awareness of all the great things we have going on here at the City of Clarksville. We’re excited to have her join our team and can’t wait to see the impact she makes.”

Gerron brings experience in public affairs, integrated marketing communications, crisis communications, and storytelling across local, regional, and national agencies.

She served in numerous leadership and communications roles throughout the course of her 13-year military career, serving in various Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) and special forces units across the country. Most notably under the 82nd Airborne Division, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), and the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry).

She transitioned in 2017 to the U.S. Army Reserve where she applied her prior leadership experience to a new role as a public affairs officer for the 9th Mission Support Command. Prior to joining the City of Clarksville as the Communications Director, she was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, as a public affairs officer for the 11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. Along with her role with the City, she continues to serve as a major under the 84th Training Command in Nashville.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as the Communications Director for the City of Clarksville,” Gerron said. “Clarksville is a vibrant, patriotic, and booming city with so much to offer in terms of economic growth, outdoor recreation, and overall charm. As a communicator, I look forward to using my skills and experience to keep the community informed on all the opportunities, events, and changes happening in Clarksville.”

Gerron holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from the University of North Carolina – Pembroke, a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. She is also a graduate of the U.S. Defense Information School at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Gerron replaces former Communications Director Richards Stevens, who retired in August after five years with the City.