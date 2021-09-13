Toyota recalls over 150,000 Tundra vehicles because Headlight Electrical Connector May Overheat

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Tundra vehicles.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V688000

Manufacturer: Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing

Components: Electrical System, Exterior Lighting

Potential Number of Units Affected: 158,489

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Toyota Tundra 2018-2021

Summary

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Tundra vehicles. The headlight electrical circuits may power the high and low beams simultaneously, which could overheat the electrical connector.

Remedy

Dealers will modify the engine wire harness assembly and replace any damaged bulb, bulb connector, and/or headlight assembly as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 4th, 2021. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1.800.331.4331. Toyota’s numbers for this recall are 21TB06 and 21TA06.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov