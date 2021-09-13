Roxy Regional Theatre to perform “Tea For Three” in theotherspace, September 20th – October 5th

Clarksville, TN – What is it like for a woman when her husband becomes the President of the United States, and she is suddenly thrust into the spotlight?

Witty, sly, and deeply moving, “Tea For Three” — opening upstairs in theotherspace at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Monday, September 20th, at 7:00pm — explores the hopes, fears, and loves of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford.

In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm September 20th for a $5.00 minimum donation.

In three scenes taking place in the family quarters of the White House just prior to the end of living there as the wife of a president, each of the women (played by Yarissa Tiara Millan, Sara Anderson, and Kelsey McCollaum) confides alone to the audience. Secrets are spilled about their early years, their husbands’ rise to power, their romances with the men, their unique paths as wives in the White House, and their feelings about imminent retirement. Each of the three portraits becomes intimate, by degrees, as the women wrestle with what Pat Nixon called “the hardest unpaid job in the world.”

Directed by Ryan Bowie and written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, “Tea For Three” is presented through special arrangements with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois, www.dramaticpublishing.com.

“Tea For Three” is presented in theotherspace, the 50-seat black-box theatre located upstairs at the Roxy Regional Theatre. Performances run September 20th through October 5th on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:00pm.

Tickets are $30.00 (adults) and $15.00 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Monday performances during the run.

Health And Safety Precautions

Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 Coronavirus policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

