Bi-County Solid Waste Management to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Montgomery County, TN – Bi-County Solid Waste Management will host their 2021 Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event on September 25th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at the Veterans Plaza Parking Lot, located at 350 Pageant Lane.

Household Hazardous Waste is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that are unwanted and/or unusable.

The HHW event provides residents of Montgomery County with an opportunity to properly dispose of leftover items such as household cleaners, home maintenance chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, automotive products, and miscellaneous products.

For a complete list of items, visit tn.gov/environment.

This event is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and is free and open to the public.

No medical or infectious waste (besides needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers will be accepted. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc. will be accepted with a scheduled appointment by calling 615.643.3170.

Batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze, and electronics are accepted daily at Bi-County Solid Waste Landfill, located at 3212 Dover Road, Woodlawn, TN 37191.

For additional information, call 931.648.5751.