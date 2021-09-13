Austin Peay State University in Top Five at Payne Stewart Memorial

Springfield, MO – Round two was as good as any Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf has ever put forward, and it was good enough to put the Govs into the top-five at the Payne Stewart Memorial, which began Monday at Twin Oaks Country Club.

After scuffling to an opening-round 309, Austin Peay State University rallied in the afternoon session with a 293—the eighth-best 18-hole round by the Govs in program history. The 602 posted by the Govs also was the eighth-best 36-hole effort in program history as well.

“We saw major improvement from Round One to Round Two,” said Austin Peay head coach Jessica Combs. “I think the girls finally settled in and we were able to put together a solid round. We had way too many doubles in Round One, but thankfully we were able to keep those at bay during the second round. We have our sights set on a solid finish tomorrow.”

The youth movement continued apace for the APSU Govs on Day One at Twin Oaks. Freshman Erica Scutt (73-74—147) sits just outside the top-10, tied for 11th, while Kaley Campbell rallied after an opening-round 79 to post a second-round 71—the best round by any Gov on Monday and enough to push her up to a tie for 17th at 150. Scutt’s 2.90 stroke average on par-3 holes enters Tuesday tied for the second-best in the field, while Campbell led the Govs and tied for third with six birdies over the first 36 holes.

“Erica played even better than her score,” Combs said. “She only missed a handful of greens all day, and if a few more putts fall she would have had a fantastic day. I’m beyond proud of how Kaley played; she got off to a rough start but battled back, which speaks to her grit and determination.”

Taylor Dedmen (76-73—149) was her usual solid self, standing alone in 16th after the first 36 holes. Dedmen ranks tied for second among all performers with 27 pars through the first two rounds and is tied for third at an even-par 3.00 stroke average on par-3 attempts.

“Taylor was extremely consistent all day,” Combs said. “When she had a hiccup, she usually bounced back with a birdie, which isn’t easy to do.”

Shelby Darnell (81-77—158; t-52nd) and Kady Foshaug (84-75—159; t-61st) rounded out the day for the Govs. Darnell made her gains on par-5 attempts, averaging 4.62 strokes per hole, while Foshaug’s birdie on the 145-yard par-3 at No. 2 was one of just 16 posted across both rounds, Monday.

“Kady also had a nice bounce-back round this afternoon,” Combs said. “She really found her swing in the second round. Shelby is always one of our strongest players and I have no doubt she’ll be right back to her usual self tomorrow.”

The APSU Govs will try to push their way further up the leaderboard Tuesday, with the final round set for an 8:30am CT start off Hole Nos. 4-7. The Govs will be paired with host Missouri State and Ohio Valley Conference rivals Murray State in the final round.

Box Score

MSU/Payne Stewart Memorial

Hosted by Missouri State

September 13th-14th, 2021 | Springfield, MO

Course: Twin Oaks Country Club