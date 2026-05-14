APSU Track & Field Posts Strong Start at ASUN Championships with Four Finals Qualifiers

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team posted three personal bests and had four student-athletes earn qualifying marks to the finals of their respective events on the opening day of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships, Thursday, at Hodges Stadium.

Myra Eriksson earned the Governors’ first points of the championships in the pole vault, while Marcia Dejesus posted a personal best in the hammer throw in the day’s first events.

The Governors then had three athletes finish either win their heat or post top eight times in the preliminary round of the 200-meter dash. Mallory Hodge posted the second-fastest time of any athlete in the opening round while also winning her heat. Isis Banks and Amani Sharif then tallied personal bests in their respective heat to qualify for Saturday’s 7:00pm CT finals.

Hallie Mattingly also posted the second-fastest 1,500-meter of her career and advances to Saturday’s 5:20pm final.