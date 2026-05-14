Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls on the Road as North Alabama Takes Series Opener in Florence

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to North Alabama 9-2 in game one of its Atlantic Sun Conference weekend series, Thursday, at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.

North Alabama found its way on the board first, as they put up a three-spot in the home half of the second inning off Austin Peay State University’s starter, sophomore Colin Carney, who made his first-career start. Carney had a clean first before allowing the first two batters on in the second, allowing Will Millard to step up and hit a three-run home run for the lead.

An inning later in the third, Carney walked the leadoff batter before allowing a two-run home run to Petey Craska, putting the Lions up five.

Following a leadoff groundout in the top half of the fourth, a pair of Governors reached on back-to-back singles to put runners at the corners for redshirt junior Paris Pridgen. Pridgen would work the count even before collecting his third triple of the season to plate a pair of runs.

North Alabama was able to bring one more run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth when Millard singled to left, putting the Lions up 6-2.

The Lions put up another three runs of cushion in the bottom of the eighth, when Craska hit an opposite-field three-run homer for his second long ball of the game. That put North Alabama up 9-2, as the Lions held out for the remainder of the game, holding the Governors scoreless through the final five frames.

Seven of the nine starters in the Governors’ lineup recorded a hit for a total of nine, which included four extra-base hits.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to the diamond in game two of its weekend series at North Alabama, starting on Friday at 7:00pm, at Mike D. Lane Field in Florence, Alabama.