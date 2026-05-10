First Lady Melania Trump Reflects on the Strength of Motherhood

Washington, D.C. – First Lady Melania Trump delivered heartfelt remarks today in honor of the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday, paying special tribute to the courage and resilience of America’s military mothers.

Speaking from the White House with her husband, President Donald J. Trump, by her side, First Lady Melania Trump reflected on the transformative nature of motherhood, the strength of women, and the enduring legacy mothers create through love, sacrifice, and care.

Highlighting the parallel paths of military mothers and the American spirit, she praised their unmatched grace, resilience, and quiet determination. Mrs. Trump also called on women to prioritize their own well-being as an essential part of empowering future generations.

The full text of the First Lady’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, follows below.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Remarks at a Celebration of Military Mothers

Motherhood: The life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time. It’s remarkable, really, that my son’s life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day.

All caring mothers understand this rare feeling. Nothing against fathers, of course, but in my opinion, and I am sure everyone in this room agrees—only a mother can grasp this particular point.

Military Mothers and America, together, have developed an extraordinary, parallel journey. They are filled with stories of personal sacrifice, determination, loss, and healing. Certainly, only military mothers have experienced this level of grace and resilience, of American life.

And finally, aging—a sudden shift in family dynamics, an unexpected positioning change in life when caretakers become the caregivers. If this has happened within your family, you understand the precious nature of motherhood.

Here now, in the White House, at this pivotal moment, I urge you to prioritize your well-being. Nurture yourself, for your strength is the bedrock of a brighter future for our children. By caring for ourselves, we empower the next generation to thrive. Together, let’s build a legacy of resilience and hope. Your journey matters. Embrace it!

And indeed, the sacred strength of women is a profound force. With unwavering love and nurturing wisdom, we have the ability to inspire, uplift, and shape the future hearts of our children. This power, rooted in compassion and resilience, is a beacon of hope that lights the way for generations to come.

Let us unite to honor the beauty of motherhood, champion the grace of our journey, and inspire those who follow.

A mother’s love and wisdom empower our children to flourish, instilling in them the courage to reach their fullest potential.

Motherhood. Happy Mother’s Day!