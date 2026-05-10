Nashville Sounds wipe Louisville Bats 8-0 at Louisville Slugger Field

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds pitching staff combined for an 8-0 shutout victory over the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field, earning a series split this week. Right-hander Garrett Stallings turned in his first quality start of the season and the sixth of his career with Nashville, allowing just three hits while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

The Sounds scored first for the third consecutive game and for the second straight contest in the opening inning. Jett Williams opened the game with a single, one of Nashville’s three hits in the frame. After Cooper Pratt reached on a fielder’s choice, Luis Lara dropped a bloop single into right field to move Pratt into scoring position. A wild pitch by Louisville starter Chase Petty advanced both runners before Jeferson Quero lined a two-run single into left field to give Nashville an early 2-0 lead.

Nashville added another run in the second inning after consecutive one-out singles from Jordyn Adams and Jacob Hurtubise. Williams followed with a sacrifice fly to score Adams and extended the advantage to 3-0. The Sounds added to their lead in the fifth inning. Eddys Leonard worked a leadoff walk before Ethan Murray drew a one-out walk later in the inning. Hurtubise delivered his second hit of the afternoon with an RBI single to center field, scoring Leonard. Williams followed with an RBI double, his fifth of the season, to bring home Murray and make it 5-0.

Stallings cruised through six shutout innings, including two perfect 1-2-3 frames early in the game. Reliever Craig Yoho entered in the seventh inning and escaped trouble with two strikeouts after allowing a single to Rece Hinds. Nashville broke the game open in the eighth inning with three more runs. Williams drew his second walk of the game before Pratt reached on a fielding error by Edwin Arroyo, allowing Williams to score.

Leonard later crossed the plate following a throwing error by the Bats, and Murray capped the inning with an RBI single to center field after Ramón Rodríguez extended his hitting streak with a base hit to right. Peter Strzelecki tossed a perfect eighth inning before Blake Holub closed out the ninth. After issuing a two-out walk, Holub induced a game-ending flyout to Lara to secure the 8-0 shutout victory.

Following an off-day Monday, the Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park to begin a six-game series against the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs, Triple-A Affiliate) on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.