TBI reports Jody Taylor of Robertson County Man Indicted on 35 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Robertson County, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Pleasant View man on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. During the course of the investigation, that individual was identified as Jody Taylor.

On August 24th, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jody Taylor (DOB 08/08/1981) with 35 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On September 10th, Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taylor and booked him into the Robertson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.