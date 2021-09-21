81.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Powell Road water outage, lane closure
News

Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Powell Road water outage, lane closure

News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Powell Road from Rossview Road to the end of Powell Road for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water outage will affect all of Powell Road including the following roads in the Rossview Place Subdivision, Rockford Subdivision, Locust Run Subdivision, and Riverbend Landing Subdivision.

  • Powell Road
  • Redrock Court
  • Amberly Drive
  • Cornish Way
  • Brew Moss Drive
  • Lulworth Cove
  • Brigade Drive
  • Gentry Drive
  • Ellie Piper Circle
  • Christian James Court
  • Easton Drive
  • West Accipiter Circle
  • East Accipiter Circle
  • Piter Road
  • Colin Court

Powell Road will be passable; however approximately 50 feet of the northbound lane at 1744 Powell Road will be closed and flaggers will alternate traffic flow through the work zone.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00pm.

