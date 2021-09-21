Senator Marsha Blackburn Exposes Facebook’s Abuse, Shares Details From Whistleblower

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business to discuss the human trafficking rings, cartel drug activity, and toxicity towards younger users enabled by Facebook’s platforms.

Whistleblower Detailed Facebook’s Complicity In China’s Abuse

“The whistleblower had an interesting take that there is a lack of governance at Facebook that Facebook seems to follow. The whistleblower has great inside information. It seems like Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by yes-men.”

“If you don’t follow the company line, support him, and say ‘yes,’ then you’re out. We also learned that in China, WhatsApp and Messenger are embedding malware to follow and track Uyghurs.”

“Of course, the genocide that the Chinese Communist Party is carrying out against the Uyghurs, the fact that the Uyghurs are being used for slave labor and forced to manufacture these products for Apple, NBA licensed products, Nike, and other companies there in the Xinjiang province, embedding that malware and targeting these Uyghurs so that they can follow them. This is the type of destructive nature that is being used.”

Facebook Chooses Not To Block Dangerous Activity

“Facebook has not taken down some of these Mexican drug cartels, sex trafficking rings, human traffickers that are broadcasting through Central America and through 150 countries around the world, where we’ve had those illegally enter the southern border.”

“The Facebook we see in the U.S. is a more sanitized version than what Facebook is in other countries, and the bulk of Facebook’s usage is in these other countries. Maria, they have an obligation, when it is illicit, nefarious activity, to block that, and they are choosing not to block that.”