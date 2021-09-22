Nashville Sounds work with Nashville RBI for Seasons Final Games

Nashville, TN – Minor League Baseball has announced the creation of a charitable component to the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch of games that will benefit 501(c)3 charities in each Triple-A city. The Nashville Sounds are proud to partner with Nashville RBI for the “Homers That Help” campaign.

For each home run hit by the Sounds during the Triple-A Final Stretch, Minor League Baseball will donate $50.00 per home run to Nashville RBI, the charity selected by the Sounds. The team that hits the most home runs over the 10-game span will generate an extra $5,000 donation for their charity.

“Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch,” said Major League Baseball’s Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. “These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts.”

Nashville RBI’s (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) mission is to provide the youth of Nashville the opportunity to play baseball and softball from the age of 5 to 18. Nashville RBI believes all youth should have an opportunity to participate in structured athletic programs that are both affordable and conveniently located in the communities in which they live.