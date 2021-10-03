78 F
Clarksville
Sunday, October 3, 2021
APSU Women’s Golf takes to the road for the Butler Fall Invitational

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf freshmen Erica Scutt, Kaley Campbell lead Govs into Butler Fall Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's GolfClarksville, TN – A week after posting a team top-five and an individual top-10, Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to the road for the Butler Fall Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, at the par-70, 6,010-yard Highland Country Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Governors will be one of 13 teams competing in the 54-hole event that starts at 7:30am CT, Monday. Austin Peay State University will see Belmont – the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate champion – Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois, and Indiana State for a second-straight tournament. Chicago State, Evansville, IUPUI, Marian (Ind.), Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Illinois-Chicago (UIC), and Valparaiso are also in the tournament.

Austin Peay State University will field the same lineup that led it to a fourth-place finish in its own tournament last week. Freshman Erica Scutt, who posted a sixth-place last week, will lead the APSU Govs off the tee Monday while freshman Kaley Campbell will look to build off her 12th-place finish in the No. 2 spot to start this week’s tourney.

Sophomore Kady Foshaug and redshirt junior Shelby Darnell each made big moves on the final day of the F&M Bank APSU Invitational – Darnell shot a final-round 74 – and will look to keep that momentum moving in Indiana. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper closed the APSU Govs home tourney with back-to-back 76s and will tee off fifth this week. Freshman Maggie Glass will compete as an individual after firing a 236 aggregate last week in Springfield.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
