APSU Women’s Golf takes to the road for the Butler Fall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – A week after posting a team top-five and an individual top-10, Austin Peay State University women’s golf team returns to the road for the Butler Fall Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, at the par-70, 6,010-yard Highland Country Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Governors will be one of 13 teams competing in the 54-hole event that starts at 7:30am CT, Monday. Austin Peay State University will see Belmont – the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate champion – Bellarmine, Eastern Illinois, and Indiana State for a second-straight tournament. Chicago State, Evansville, IUPUI, Marian (Ind.), Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Illinois-Chicago (UIC), and Valparaiso are also in the tournament.

Austin Peay State University will field the same lineup that led it to a fourth-place finish in its own tournament last week. Freshman Erica Scutt, who posted a sixth-place last week, will lead the APSU Govs off the tee Monday while freshman Kaley Campbell will look to build off her 12th-place finish in the No. 2 spot to start this week’s tourney.

Sophomore Kady Foshaug and redshirt junior Shelby Darnell each made big moves on the final day of the F&M Bank APSU Invitational – Darnell shot a final-round 74 – and will look to keep that momentum moving in Indiana. Redshirt senior Riley Cooper closed the APSU Govs home tourney with back-to-back 76s and will tee off fifth this week. Freshman Maggie Glass will compete as an individual after firing a 236 aggregate last week in Springfield.