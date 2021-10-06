Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for October 6th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 29th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Drake is a young, male, medium size Pit Bull Terrier mix with a pretty white and tan coat. Drake is up to date on all vaccinations and is looking for his forever home. For more details MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Chestnut is a lovely adult Domestic medium hair cat with a very pretty colored coat. She is up to date on all vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. If you are looking for a sweet, calm, quiet cat, then Chestnut might be your girl!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Binx is a handsome, 6-month-old pale gold short-haired kitten. Binx is in rescue along with his brother Joey (who is also 6 months old and has a more white coat with copper/gold spots) and they are very closely bonded. Both boys are up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. They both get along with cats and dogs and are very playful.

Binx and Joey will need a loving home together and are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Murphy is a sweet, young male, Tiger striped Tabby. Murphy is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He has tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Murphy does well with other cats and enjoys being with his people. If you are looking for a sweet, loving companion, Murphy is your guy!!

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby asks, are you my forever home?? He is such a delightful, energetic 15-month-old Labrador retriever mix. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and on Heartworm prevention. He absolutely loves outdoor adventures especially anything around water! Being a Lab mix, Bagsby is always ready for any activity. He does well with other dogs but needs a cat-free home. Bagsby would be a great addition to any family!

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Draco is a very high energy boy that thrives on structure. He just loves to play and cuddle with his people. He would do best with an active adopter, someone who can help him channel that energy with lots of outdoor activities and keep him challenged. He is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, neutered and crate trained. He knows his commands as well. Draco can be possessive of his people, so a strong leader is needed. He does well with children 12 and older.

Draco can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gracie is our sweet, loving senior girl. She is a 9 and a half-year-old greyhound mix. She is up to date on all vaccinations, housetrained, and spayed. Gracie is on the smaller side weighing around 34 pounds and is also microchipped. Please don’t let her age fool you, as she has energy to spare and loves being around people. She does well with children but older children might be a better fit. Gracie takes a minute to warm up but once she does, you will have the best companion you can imagine! Gracie is longing for her forever home and her forever people!

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Buttercup is a beautiful 2-3-year-old female Bloodhound. She is an absolute sweetheart according to her volunteers at the rescue and seems to do well with other dogs as she came to the rescue with another Bloodhound. She hasn’t been tested around cats though nor has she been tested for any type of tracking abilities. She is up to date on vaccinations and possibly housetrained, as they say she prefers to only go outdoors for her business. Buttercup thrives on love and attention and just prefers to be around people at all times.

Come out meet Buttercup and for more information you can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592