66.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
HomeSportsAPSU Volleyball beats Bellarmine in straight sets
Sports

APSU Volleyball beats Bellarmine in straight sets

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball picks up Sixth Straight Win at Bellarmine. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Volleyball picks up Sixth Straight Win at Bellarmine. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballLouisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team picked up its sixth-straight win and first-ever in the Derby City with a decisive three-set victory (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) over future ASUN conference foe Bellarmine, Tuesday, at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay State University was led by a balanced scoring effort which saw five Governors record seven or more kills and the team post its third-highest attack percentage this season at .339. 

While the APSU Govs showcased another dominating offensive performance, they also continued to showcase dominance on the defensive end, allowing just a .143 hitting percentage – the sixth time this season APSU has held their opponent under .150.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Brooke Moore. (Robert Smith,APSU Sports Information)Graduate student Brooke Moore led the Govs’ offense with 14 kills, followed by freshman Elizabeth Wheat’s 10 kills at a season-high .500 attack percentage.

Senior middle blocker Claire Darland posted a season-high nine kills and three digs in the match, while Mikayla Powell recorded her sixth-straight match of at least eight kills.

The win marks the first time the APSU Govs have defeated a future ASUN Conference opponent since September 1st, 2018, when they beat Stetson 3-0 at the MT Blue Raider Bash in Murfreesboro. It is also the second time this season APSU has picked up three consecutive sweeps.

Set-by-Set APSU vs. Bellarmine 

Moore and Wheat paced the Govs with five kills apiece in a first set that saw Austin Peay State University never trail.

2021-22 APSU Volleyball - Mikayla Powell. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)After a close first half of the second set, a 6-1 run propelled the Govs to a 17-9 lead. APSU extended their lead with a 25-17 second-set victory off four Mikayla Powell kills.

Austin Peay State University used the momentum of a 15-5 run midway through the final set to finish off their Tuesday afternoon sweep of Bellarmine.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team concludes its road trip with a two-match Ohio Valley Conference series at Tennessee Tech, Friday-Saturday. The Govs and Golden Eagles are tied atop the OVC standings after two weeks with perfect 4-0 records in conference play.

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn Asks Whistleblower To Detail Facebook’s Practice Of Endangering Children Online
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online