APSU Volleyball beats Bellarmine in straight sets

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team picked up its sixth-straight win and first-ever in the Derby City with a decisive three-set victory (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) over future ASUN conference foe Bellarmine, Tuesday, at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay State University was led by a balanced scoring effort which saw five Governors record seven or more kills and the team post its third-highest attack percentage this season at .339.

While the APSU Govs showcased another dominating offensive performance, they also continued to showcase dominance on the defensive end, allowing just a .143 hitting percentage – the sixth time this season APSU has held their opponent under .150.

Graduate student Brooke Moore led the Govs’ offense with 14 kills, followed by freshman Elizabeth Wheat’s 10 kills at a season-high .500 attack percentage.

Senior middle blocker Claire Darland posted a season-high nine kills and three digs in the match, while Mikayla Powell recorded her sixth-straight match of at least eight kills.

The win marks the first time the APSU Govs have defeated a future ASUN Conference opponent since September 1st, 2018, when they beat Stetson 3-0 at the MT Blue Raider Bash in Murfreesboro. It is also the second time this season APSU has picked up three consecutive sweeps.

Set-by-Set APSU vs. Bellarmine

Moore and Wheat paced the Govs with five kills apiece in a first set that saw Austin Peay State University never trail.

After a close first half of the second set, a 6-1 run propelled the Govs to a 17-9 lead. APSU extended their lead with a 25-17 second-set victory off four Mikayla Powell kills.

Austin Peay State University used the momentum of a 15-5 run midway through the final set to finish off their Tuesday afternoon sweep of Bellarmine.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team concludes its road trip with a two-match Ohio Valley Conference series at Tennessee Tech, Friday-Saturday. The Govs and Golden Eagles are tied atop the OVC standings after two weeks with perfect 4-0 records in conference play.