Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson to run for Re-Election

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson announced his bid for re-election as Sheriff. Fuson has served as Sheriff since 2012 and has spent his entire 23-year career with the agency. During that time, he has worked tirelessly to improve the Office and the level of service that it provides to the public.

Among his priorities since becoming sheriff have been investing in leadership and staff development training. This priority has and will continue to ensure that he and his staff are ready, and prepared to meet the many present and future challenges that the agency will face.

During his tenure, Sheriff Fuson has also built stronger partnerships with public safety agencies in and around our county and state. This has made their crime-fighting efforts more effective and efficient. These partnerships coupled with some highly effective law enforcement strategies, have helped Sheriff Fuson drastically improve the case solve rate for the agency from 29% in 2012, to 64 1/2 % in 2020.

These partnerships and strategies have also helped sharply increase the presence of Patrol Deputies on our streets by nearly 70%, and the presence of SRO’s in our schools by 72%. These measures have and will continue to have a deep and positive impact on public safety now, and for years to come.

As Montgomery County continues to grow and experience new challenges, and with your support, Sheriff Fuson will continue to work hard to ensure that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is ready and prepared to meet those challenges.

Sheriff Fuson has been married to his beautiful wife Jennifer for 29 years and has three amazing children Holly, Sarah, and Cole. He has also recently become a grandfather after his Daughter Holly and her husband Cody welcomed their first child Willow into the family. Sheriff Fuson is a member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church in Woodlawn where he and his family reside.

“These are just a few snap shots of what has been accomplished during my tenure as your sheriff. With your support, I will continue to work hard to protect you, your family, your property, and your constitutional rights. I ask for your vote and support in the coming 2022 election cycle. I can only promise to continue to work hard to provide the most professional, effective, and efficient law enforcement service possible in the years ahead,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.