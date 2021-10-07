5th Special Forces Soldier charged with murder of his pregnant spouse on Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, a 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) soldier has been formally charged with the murder of his pregnant spouse, Meghan Santiago, and injury of an unborn child. The incident occurred at Fort Campbell on September 27th.

“Megan’s death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne). “This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Santiago, 33, a signal support systems specialist (military occupational specialty 25U), was first taken into custody September 28th and held at the Grayson County Jail pending an investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

The charges in this case are merely accusations and all Soldiers accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No further information will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.