APSU Volleyball falls in Five Sets at Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped their first Ohio Valley Conference contest of the season in a close five-set match (27-25, 21-25, 17,25, 25-23, 15-13) against Tennessee Tech, Friday, at the Elben Center.

Despite their second-highest attack percentage of the season (.359), the Govs were unable to overcome an even stronger offensive performance by Tennessee Tech (.381) and fell to the Golden Eagles for the first time since 2019.

Mikayla Powell, Brooke Moore and Kaylah Jackson each posted double-digits in kills against Tennessee Tech. Moore led the Govs with 23 digs – the second-most of her career.

After trailing 2-1, the Govs forced a fifth set after a narrow 25-23 fourth-set victory, but saw a late comeback fall short in the match-deciding set.

Set-by-Set, Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and held the advantage until a late run by the APSU Govs to take a 23-20 lead forced a TTU timeout. After a back-and-forth battle, the Govs took the early lead with a 27-25 victory in overtime.

Austin Peay State University took its first lead of the second set after a 3-0 run following the media timeout; however, TTU responded with a 5-1 run and tied the match with a 25-21 second-set victory.

An 8-1 run early in the third set propelled the Golden Eagles to a 25-17 victory.

Austin Peay State University fended off a late run by Tennessee Tech in the fourth to force the match-deciding fifth set.

APSU rallied from down 13-10 in the fifth set, but Tennessee Tech handed the Govs their first conference loss of the season on their second match point opportunity.

Box Score

Austin Peay 2, Tennessee Tech 3

1 2 3 4 5 F Austin Peay 27 21 17 25 13 2 Tennessee Tech 25 25 25 23 15 3

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team will face Tennessee Tech Saturday at 2:00pm CT, before returning home for a midweek matchup against Murray State at 6:00pm, Wednesday, October 13th.