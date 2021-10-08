APSU Volleyball falls in Five Sets at Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped their first Ohio Valley Conference contest of the season in a close five-set match (27-25, 21-25, 17,25, 25-23, 15-13) against Tennessee Tech, Friday, at the Elben Center.
Mikayla Powell, Brooke Moore and Kaylah Jackson each posted double-digits in kills against Tennessee Tech. Moore led the Govs with 23 digs – the second-most of her career.
After trailing 2-1, the Govs forced a fifth set after a narrow 25-23 fourth-set victory, but saw a late comeback fall short in the match-deciding set.
Set-by-Set, Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech
Tennessee Tech jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set and held the advantage until a late run by the APSU Govs to take a 23-20 lead forced a TTU timeout. After a back-and-forth battle, the Govs took the early lead with a 27-25 victory in overtime.
Austin Peay State University took its first lead of the second set after a 3-0 run following the media timeout; however, TTU responded with a 5-1 run and tied the match with a 25-21 second-set victory.
An 8-1 run early in the third set propelled the Golden Eagles to a 25-17 victory.
Austin Peay State University fended off a late run by Tennessee Tech in the fourth to force the match-deciding fifth set.
APSU rallied from down 13-10 in the fifth set, but Tennessee Tech handed the Govs their first conference loss of the season on their second match point opportunity.
Box Score
Austin Peay 2, Tennessee Tech 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|F
|Austin Peay
|27
|21
|17
|25
|13
|2
|Tennessee Tech
|25
|25
|25
|23
|15
|3
Next Up For APSU Volleyball
The Austin Peay State University women’s volleyball team will face Tennessee Tech Saturday at 2:00pm CT, before returning home for a midweek matchup against Murray State at 6:00pm, Wednesday, October 13th.