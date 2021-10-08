City of Clarksville Military Liaison Bill Harpel earns prestigious Green Certification Award

Clarksville, TN – Bill Harpel, Military Liaison for the City of Clarksville, was presented the Ron Smithfield Persistence Award at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Banquet on September 28th, 2021.

The award was presented by the Board of the Green Certification Program to Harpel for his dedication to the Program and his commitment to the environment and the community.

Harpel has been the longest-serving acting member of the Green Certification Board since he joined in 2014 and has been instrumental in guiding and growing the Program. Harpel also serves as the City liaison for the newly formed City of Clarksville Sustainability Board and has worked diligently to grow recycling within City facilities.

“Bill Harpel is an invaluable part of the Mayor’s Office and our City family. He is equal parts light and salt in his heart and possesses a desire to serve,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “Bill goes above and beyond to make impacts in this community and has done so his entire life. I’m proud to have him on my staff and equally proud to see him receive such a prestigious award from such a great organization.”

Harpel is the first City employee to receive the award.

About the Ron Smithfield Persistence Award

Presented to an individual (cannot be an organization) that has shown dedication to the Green Certification Program, the local community, and the environment as a whole over multiple years, a career, or a lifetime.

The individual has met challenges and risen past those to promote the environment and sustainability. This individual is a champion within the community for the environment.