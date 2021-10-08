Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis have fast start at APSU Hidden Duel

Clarksville, TN – Frederic Schlossmann, Oliver Andersson and Hogan Stoker had a perfect outing for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis on the first day of the APSU Hidden Duel, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Action got underway Friday morning at the Governors’ annual home tournament with singles matches against Southern Indiana. The Govs picked up three singles victories against the Eagles, with Schlossmann, Andersson and Stoker each picking up decisive two-set victories.

After their matches against USI, the Govs turned their attention to doubles and singles matches against Brescia to finish off their Friday action.

Schlossmann and freshman Lachlan Laner cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Bearcats’ Danila Pyzh and Daniel Paez Hernandez, while Andersson and Stoker defeated Aleksa Stefanovic and Joao Vitor Pontes, 6-1.

The freshmen pairing of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis picked up their first collegiate wins in a 6-0 victory over Bearcats’ Juan Tavera Moreno and Parker Johnston.

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo paired with Brescia’s Juan Hernandez in doubles, defeating Joao and Germano Carvalho 6-4 to complete the doubles’ sweep for the Govs.

Riding the momentum from their perfect outing in doubles, the Govs swept through Brescia in singles, with all seven Govs picking up straight-set victories over their opponent.

Becchis, Bolton and Laner singles victories marked the first of their careers at APSU. The freshman trio looks to build on the momentum of their victories tomorrow against North Alabama and Southern Indiana.

Austin Peay State University will be back in action tomorrow morning with singles matches against future ASUN Conference opponent North Alabama. Matches get underway at 9:00am and, following a break for lunch, the Govs play doubles matches against Southern Indiana, before concluding the APSU Hidden Duel against North Alabama’s doubles pairings.

APSU Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay State University head coach Ross Brown

Day one takeaways

“It was great to see our freshmen play today and see where they are at. For three of them, today was the first time they have played college tennis. I am happy with what I saw from the team today. The number one thing I asked of our players was to project a strong image, control emotions and keep inventory on what is going on out there. We kept things simple today and they did well.”

On the upperclassmen

“Our upperclassmen are competing extremely hard and I have been very pleased with their level of competition and how they have been going about practice this season. They have shown maturity and a great work ethic. That is a good thing to show to the freshmen.”

On tomorrow’s matches

“Tomorrow we will be tested against North Alabama. They have a very talented group of guys in both singles and doubles. We are looking forward to facing them and also USI in doubles.”

APSU Govs Day One Results

Singles vs. USI

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Parker Colligan (USI) 6-3, 6-1

Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Yahor Bahdanovic (USI) 6-2, 6-1

Lucas Sakamaki (USI) def. Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

Spencer Blandford (USI) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-2, 6-3

Marvin Kromer (USI) def. Tom Bolton (APSU) 6-4, 6-4

Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Preston Cameron (USI) 7-6 (6), 6-3

Quinten Gillespie (USI) def. Lachlan Laner (APSU) 3-6, 6-1, 10-5

Singles vs. Brescia

Frederic Schlossmann (APSU) def. Danila Pyzh 6-2, 6-0

Oliver Andersson (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic 6-0, 6-3

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (APSU) def. Joao Pontes 6-3, 6-1

Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Joao Carvalho 6-0, 6-0

Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Braedon Chrisite6-3, 6-1

Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Germano Carvalho 6-1, 6-0

Lachlan Laner (APSU) def. Juan Moreno 6-1, 6-0

Doubles vs. Brescia

Schlossmann / Laner (APSU) def. Pyzh /Her (BU) 6-3

Andersson / Stoker (APSU) def. Stefanovic / Pontes 6-1

Becchis / Bolton (APSU) def. Tavera / Johnston 6-0

Nolasco Pozo / Hernandez (APSU/BU) def. G. Carvalho / J. Carvalho 6-4