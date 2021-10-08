Heart Tribute Band Barracuda plays Downtown @ Sundown on October 15th

Montgomery County, TN – Downtown @ Sundown’s last concert of the season will feature Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute next Friday, October 15th, 2021 at the Downtown Commons in Downtown Clarksville. Concert starts at 7:00pm.

Barracuda is America’s premier tribute to the famous rock band, Heart. The band is known for their monster vocals, brilliant musicianship and stellar performances recreating the songs of the 70s, 80s and 90s that are still loved by Heart fans around the world. Sing along as they play top hits such as: ‘Barracuda,’ ‘Crazy on You’ and many more!

“We always look forward to captivating the crowd with the music of Heart. We are here to keep the light shining, to keep it alive so their incredible music continues to live on,” says Shareen Ann King, who portrays Ann Wilson.

Local food trucks will also be set up before and during the shows. Driving You Donuts, Burgasm, Chick’nCone, and Kadi’s Tacos and More are all expected to be on site. Tater Headz will also be open at the walk-up eatery on the corner of Legion Street and Third Street. Beer and other beverages will be for sale?, with all proceeds benefiting our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

Main Street will be blocked off between Second Street and Third Street beginning at 4:30pm to make room for the food trucks.

Downtown @ Sundown concerts are free and open to the public. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Downtown @ Sundown is title sponsored by TriStar Beverage and F&M Bank and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.

To stay up to date with events happening at the Downtown Commons, visit our Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn