Austin Peay State University visiting animation professor Heather Abels works on major films for Netflix, Disney

Clarksville, TN – Late last month, Netflix released a new film, “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” which quickly became the top animated movie on the streaming giant. Next month, that film’s young viewers will likely flock to theaters – and then to a rival streaming platform – to watch “Encanto,” the newest animated Disney film featuring the music of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The two movies could be considered rivals, but Clarksville resident Heather Abels is cheering for both films.

That’s because she worked on both projects – as a matte painter for “Encanto,” and as a matte painting consultant for “My Little Pony” – and for the last year, she’s shared her expertise with local college students as a visiting professor of animation at Austin Peay State University.

“My Little Pony” Trailer

“I’m so excited that today you can finally stream a project I got to work on,” Abels posted to her artist page, The Art of Heather Abels, on September 24th. “Back in 2019 I was hired as a matte painting consultant to help set up a new matte painting pipeline and department workflow. I got to test out that workflow on a couple of early sequences, and it was a joy to see it finally with my family.”

When the “Encanto” trailer premiered, she wrote, “The new trailer for #disneysencanto is out and I spy a few of my skies! Thanks to the team @disneyanimation for allowing me to join them again (this time from my home in Tennessee!).”