APSU Cross Country Teams has Three Govs in Top 10 at Bresica Invitational

Owensboro, KY – Sara Martin and Mikaela Smith led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country team with a pair of top-10 finishes at the Brescia Invitational, Friday, while Connor Duncan’s fifth-place finish helped the men’s team post their strongest outing this season.

Martin has led the women’s cross country team in all three meets thus far, but Friday’s race saw the Clarksville product post her first top-10 performance this season in a field of 104 student-athletes.

Smith was the second Gov across the finish line, placing ninth overall with a personal-best 19:49.1. She was followed by Mikayla Filkins who rounded out the Govs’ top-20 finishes with 20th-palce, 20:34.6 afternoon.

Freshmen Sydney Hartoin (20:47.8) and Lauren Lewis-Haynes (20:58.2) each shaved over five seconds off their personal bests with 24th and 28th-place finishes.

The APSU Govs have continued to improve as a team through each meet. Their third-place finish of the 12 schools is their best finish since another third-place finish at the Murray State Open in 2019.

For the men, Duncan’s fifth-place performance was the best of his young APSU career, finishing with a time of 27:57.8.

Ryan Martin was the fifth Gov to post a top-20 time in Owensboro. His 29:12.8 eight-kilometer race finished 19th and was over a 45-second improvement from his time at the Commodore Classic.

Joseph Redman finished 23rd (29:26), followed by Anthony Rivera (30:29.0, 39th), Stone Norris (40:44.1, 43rd), Robert Mullen (31:02.4, 47th), Jack Fitzgerald (31.29.3) and Lennon Matthews (31:49.5, 59th).

The men finished fourth as a team in their best performance in a field of eight or more programs since 2018.

Next Up for the APSU Cross Country Teams

The Austin Peay State University men and women’s cross country close out their regular season next week at the Murray State Invitational, Friday, October 15th.