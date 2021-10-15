79.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, October 15, 2021
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

News Staff
Heavy Rain

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Montgomery County, Dickson County, Stewart County, Houston County and northern Humphreys County.

At 5:28pm CT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Tennessee Ridge, or 10 miles northwest of Waverly, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Locations most likely to experience severe storms will be areas west of Cumberland Plateau Region, including Nashville Metro Area.

Main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, frequent lightning, brief heavy downpours resulting in localized flooding, and hail. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.

