Gateway Chamber Orchestra to perform Holiday Favorite The Nutcracker

Clarksville, TN – Enjoy the holidays with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra as they announce their return to the stage with a modern interpretation of The Nutcracker.

In their first live audience performance since February 2020, the GCO presents the Tchaikovsky favorite with a Duke Ellington twist featuring special guest artists from the Nashville Ballet.

For the first time, Nashville Ballet performers partner with Conductor Gregory Wolynec and the orchestra’s talented musicians to perform the timeless Nutcracker classic.

“We are so excited to create a new holiday tradition for our audience with a combination of video and live dance from our new partners, Nashville Ballet,” Wolynec said. “Tchaikovsky’s classic score gets a big band twist that is sure to have your toes tapping.”

Gather the whole family for a fun and festive holiday performance! After the last performance, the GCO will host an optional Sugar Plum Party with sweet treats for children and a photo opportunity with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Children are invited to dress up.

Join the Gateway Chamber Orchestra and special guest artists from Nashville Ballet on Saturday, December 11th at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 12th at 3:00pm at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall.

The optional Sugar Plum Party immediately follows the Sunday matinee performance. Separate Sugar Plum Party tickets are required. Masks are required for guests during each performance and during the Sugar Plum Party. Concert seating will reflect social distancing guidelines.

Concert and Sugar Plum Fairy tickets can be purchased at www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com

About Gateway Chamber Orchestra

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally recognized cultural institution committed to enriching lives through innovative concerts, distinctive recordings, and inspiring educational programs. Conducted by Gregory Wolynec, the GCO is delighted to have two Middle Tennessee homes – the Mabry Concert Hall on the campus of Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and The Franklin Theatre in Franklin.

For more information, call 931.444.6240 or visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com.