APSU Women’s Golf hits the road for own & Country Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team looks to conclude its impressive fall campaign with another top-five finish at the Town & Country Invitational hosted by Tennessee State at McCabe Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Governors have enjoyed their trips to McCabe Golf Course, finishing third in 2019 and winning the event in 2017 and 2018. They also have enjoyed this season’s fall campaign, which has seen them post three-straight top-five team finishes.

APSU head coach Jessica Combs will take her entire squad to Nashville. Freshman Erica Scutt, redshirt junior Shelby Darnell, freshman Kaley Campbell, redshirt junior Taylor Dedmen, and redshirt senior Riley Cooper will form the Governors scoring five. Sophomore Kady Foshaug, freshman Maggie Glass and redshirt freshman Payton Elkins make the trip competing as individuals.

Scutt is building an impressive resume in her rookie season with three consecutive top 10 finishes, including a sixth-place finish, last weekend, at Arkansas State. Darnell has bounced back from rough outings in the season’s first two tournaments to post a 221 and 222 in her last two outings, finishing second on the team each time.

Campbell has been the APSU Govs most consistent performer in the fall, going 226, 227, and 225 in her last three tournaments, finishing as high as 16th in that sequence. Dedmen returns to the group after missing the last three tournaments and looks pick up where she left off with a 14th-place finish and 222 at Missouri State in the opening weekend.

Cooper also is looking to pick up where she left off after posting back-to-back 76s at Arkansas State to recover from a disappointing first-round effort. Foshaug will step out of the top five this weekend but looks to keep building on her last three outings where she has posted a 230, 229, and a season-best 226.

Glass is an individual for a fourth-straight weekend and is following up a season-best 229 at Arkansas State. Elkins is back on the course for the second time this season, looking to improve on her performance at Austin Peay State University’s own F&M Bank Intercollegiate.