APSU Men’s Golf closes Fall Season with trip to Battle at Black Creek

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will play its final event of the fall seasons when it travels to the Battle at Black Creek, hosted by Chattanooga, Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 7,204-yard Black Creek Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by Ohio Valley Conference rivals Belmont, UT Martin, and Tennessee Tech, as well as future ASUN foes Kennesaw State and Stetson. Appalachian State, Chattanooga, Dalton State, Francis Marion, South Dakota State, Southern Miss, Troy, USC Upstate, Western Carolina, and Winthrop round out the 17-team, 96-player field.

After a second-place finish and a career-best 68 in the final round of the Xavier Invitational last week, APSU senior Adam Van Raden will lead the Governors off the tee in the Scenic City. The senior from Grand Forks, North Dakota leads the Govs with a 71.75 stroke average this season, but he has been even better in the final round of tournaments, where he is averaging 69.50 shots per rounds.

Graduate student Chase Korte will be next off the tee for head coach Robbie Wilson after firing an opening-round 68 at the Xavier Invitational. Korte’s 72.44 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team this season and he leads the Governors with a 69.67 stroke average in the first round of tournaments this season.

After finishing tied for 30th last week, freshman Payne Elkins will make his third-straight appearance in APSU’s lineup. Elkins is averaging 75.00 shots per round and will be joined in the lineup by senior Micah Knisley, who has played in every event for the Govs this fall and has a 73.92 stroke average.

Freshman Reece Britt will make his third appearance for Austin Peay State University this fall and his first since he withdrew from the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational, September 27th-28th. Britt has a stroke average of 73.00 and all four rounds he has played for the Govs in his career have counted towards the team score.

Monday begins with 36 holes and an 8:00am CT shotgun start; the final 18 holes begin with a 7:30am shotgun start, Tuesday. GolfStat.com will have the live scoring for the event. For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO).