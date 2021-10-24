Austin Peay State University Soccer falls to Murray State in OT, 1-0

Murray, KY – Austin Peay State University soccer team’s goalkeepers Chloé Dion and Peyton Powell each kept Murray State scoreless for a half, but the Racers were able to break through with a 95th-minute overtime goal to knock off the Governors, 1-0, in the regular-season finale, Sunday, at Cutchin Field.

Austin Peay (4-10-3, 1-6-1) entered the final match of the regular season needing a win to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship and the loss to Murray State (9-7-1, 4-3-1) eliminated the Governors from postseason contention.

Dion, a junior from Mirabel, Quebec, made her fourth-straight start in net and made two saves to keep a clean sheet in the first half of the match. Junior Karley Roberts fired the Govs lone first-half shot, but it was off target and the match remained scoreless at halftime.

After missing three games, Powell replaced Dion in goal for Austin Peay to start the second half. The senior keeper from Franklin, Tennessee, matched her career-high with seven saves in just the second half. However, the Govs were still unable to find a goal, as Lindsey McMahon took the Governors only shot of the second half, but it was off target.

With the match tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, Powell remained in goal for Austin Peay to start overtime. Murray State’s Chloe Barnthouse was able to win the match for the Racers on the first shot of overtime in the 95th minute, beating Powell on a fast-break opportunity.

In the final match of her career, fifth-year Claire Larose became the Austin Peay State University career games played leader, passing Taylor Van Wagner and Joceline Quiceno with her 78th appearance. Larose also made her 75th career start, tying Mary Ruth Locastro and Tatiana Ariza for the most games started in program history.

For news and updates on everything Austin Peay State University women’s soccer during the offseason, follow along on Twitter or Instagram (@GovsWSOC) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Box Score

Austin Peay 0, Murray State 1