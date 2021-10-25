Marsha Blackburn Report: Fighting For Free Speech On College Campuses

Washington, D.C. – Free speech is under attack on college campuses. We must fight to ensure that our students are not silenced because of their political views.

This week, I spearheaded the launch of a Senate Campus Free Speech Caucus, and introduced both the Free Speech Resolution of 2021 and the Campus Free Speech Restoration Act, alongside Senator Tom Cotton to champion essential freedoms for students. Read more about my work here.

Pushing Back On Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates threaten the jobs and livelihoods of millions of hard working Americans. I joined with my colleagues in the Senate to send a letter to the White House laying out the lack of precedent and legal and constitutional authority for these mandates. Read more about the letter here.

Halting Viral Gain Of Function Research

Americans need answers on the origins of COVID-19 Coronavirus. President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Anthony Fauci, has been a leading advocate for deadly gain-of-function (GoF) research and actively hid the fact that the Wuhan Institute of Virology received American taxpayer dollars to fund GoF research on his watch.

This week, I introduced legislation to halt GoF research until we can implement the necessary safety guardrails.

Protecting Our Children & Grandchildren From Big Tech

Big tech companies continue to prioritize profit over safety and, in doing so, are harming children online. TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube all play a leading role in exposing children to harmful content.

The company behind TikTok is an especially egregious offender, both because they make the personal information of all TikTok users available to the Chinese Communist Party, and because their app pushes sexually explicit and drug-related content onto children.

I look forward to standing alongside Senator Blumenthal as we continue to push these companies to better protect children from these dangerous situations.

Supporting American Truckers

Our truckers are facing a shortage of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) sensors, which impacts their ability to deliver goods across the nation.

However, American innovators are quickly responding to this problem by developing software solutions.

I sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday requesting a speedy approval of this technology to support American truckers.

News You Can Use

During my tele-town hall this week, I spoke with more than 26,000 East Tennesseans who are concerned about the Biden administration’s abuse of power as they try to force through COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

I recently met with local leaders in Knoxville and Clinton. We had strong discussions about the work they are doing to boost the economy, innovate, and make a difference in the community!

Marsha’ Roundup

America’s essential workers should not be fired because they choose not to get the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

Joe Biden saw an economy falling to shambles and, rather than taking action to help, decided to pile on a vaccine mandate that will force Americans to lose their jobs.

Prices are skyrocketing across the country. Joe Biden and his gang of Washington radicals are doing everything they can to push them even higher.

OutKick founder, radio host, author, and commentator Clay Travis joined me on this week’s episode of Unmuted with Marsha to discuss standing up for our freedoms at home and abroad.

It’s time for the Biden administration to finish the wall, embrace Remain in Mexico, eliminate Catch and Release, and keep Title 42 in place.

The Joe Biden administration is not just flying illegal aliens into Tennessee communities. Just as we suspected, this is happening all across the country.

The message is clear: Tennesseans will not stay silent as the Biden administration sends illegal immigrants into our communities.

The American people were promised an administration that would “Build Back Better,” but what did they get instead? Biden’s “Build Back Broke” agenda. Tennesseans are fed up with the White House’s broken promises.

Flood Assistance

Individuals in Humphreys County are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Programs:

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Call the application phone number at 1.800.621.3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

Homeowners and renters in Dickson County, Hickman County, Houston County, and Humphreys County have until October 25th, 2021 to apply for FEMA for federal disaster assistance and to the U.S. Small Business Administration for low-interest disaster loans.

The SBA is offering Private Nonprofit (PNP) organizations in Dickson, Hickman, Houston, and Humphreys counties federal economic injury disaster loans. Applications are due by November 1st, 2021.

After FEMA’s disaster declaration, the IRS announced some affected taxpayers are eligible for tax relief. Click here for more information.



