Judge Robert Bateman to run for Circuit Court Judge

Clarksville, TN – Judge Robert Bateman has announced his candidacy for the Republican Nomination for Circuit Court Judge, Division IV.

Judge Bateman was appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to fill the Circuit Court, Division IV vacancy created when Judge Jill Ayers was appointed to the State Court of Criminal Appeals.

Judge Bateman has practiced law for over 30 years. During this period of time, he has been honored to practice with his father, Thomas Neal Bateman.

As a part of Judge Bateman’s law practice, he handled numerous Criminal and Civil matters in the General Sessions, Chancery, and Circuit Courts of Tennessee.

He also handled appeals in the Tennessee Supreme Court, Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, the Tennessee Court of Appeals, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

As a lifelong Republican, Robert recently served as the Montgomery County Chairperson of the Republican Party. In the past, he also served as the Montgomery County Chairperson for Fred Thompson’s Senate Campaign in 1994 and 1996.

“I was honored that Governor Lee put his trust in me to serve Robertson and Montgomery County as your Circuit Court Judge. As your Judge I will make it my mission to serve the people of the 19th Judicial District with honor and integrity every day.”

Judge Bateman was born and raised in Clarksville. He is married to Kim, who is also a Montgomery County native. Robert’s parents, Neal and Patsy Bateman, and in-laws, John and Linda Lehman, also reside in Montgomery County. Judge Bateman has one adult son, and he and Kim also recently welcomed a new daughter-in-law to their family.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at info@judgebateman.com