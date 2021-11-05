Clarksville Police Department update on Road Rage incident

Clarksville, TN – At approximately 1:00pm today, Friday, November 5th, 2021, in a concerted effort, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was able to locate the suspect vehicle and individuals involved in the road rage incident.

Two individuals have been taken into custody and have been transported to District 3 precinct.

Clarksville Police Officers are currently processing the crime scene along Meriwether Road for evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kell, 931.648.0656, ext. 5171.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.