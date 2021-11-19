Tennessee Vols Football hosts South Alabama, Sunday

Tennessee (5-5 | 3-4 SEC) vs. South Alabama (5-5 | 2-5 Sun Belt)

Saturday, November 20th, 2021 | 6:30pm CT

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: ESPNU

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team continues its three-game homestand to finish the regular season with a matchup against South Alabama on Saturday at 6:30pm on ESPNU.

Both teams enter the game with identical 5-5 records and will be looking to secure bowl eligibility with a win on Saturday night.

The game will be televised on ESPNU with Clay Matvick (PxP) and Rocky Boiman (analyst) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 6:32pm CT.

Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 137, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Official Gameday App

Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst), and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. Big Orange Countdown begins at 5:00pm CT.

Gameday Info

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee's 2021 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

Need To Know

Salute to Service Game

Saturday will serve as Tennessee’s “Salute to Service” game. There will be a C-17 flyover for the Vol Walk. During halftime, there will be a Joint Contracting Ceremony with Army and Air Force ROTC Cadets and the Pride of the Southland Band will perform a Salute to Service patriotic-themed halftime show, which will include a live performance by country music singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood.

Points Aplenty

With 361 points, Tennessee has already eclipsed its final point total from the four previous seasons. That tally is the most through the first 10 games of a season at UT since the 1995 team (26 years ago) scored 399 through its first 10 games.



The Vols’ 344 points rank 17th in the FBS and third in the SEC. UT is averaging 36.1 points per game, good for 17th in the FBS and fourth in the SEC. In SEC-only games, the Vols are putting up 33.3 ppg, which is second in the SEC. Josh Heupel coached teams have scored at least 14 points in every game (46 games) and scored at least 20 points in 44 of 46 games.

Tillman on a Tear

Redshirt junior wideout Cedric Tillman has emerged as one of the SEC’s top receivers this season, ranking fifth in the conference with a team-high 725 receiving yards, tied for seventh with six touchdown catches, and tied for ninth with 46 receptions. In conference-only games, Tillman ranks second in the SEC in receiving yards per game (93.9), second in TD catches (5), and second in receiving yards (657). He is tied for the SEC lead in SEC-only games in 20+ yard catches (10), 30+ yard catches (5), 40+ yard catches (3) and 50+ yard catches (3).



In last week’s loss to top-ranked Georgia, Tillman set career highs with 10 catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. It was the ninth 200-yard receiving game in Tennessee history and the first since Cordarrelle Patterson had 219 vs. Troy on Nov. 3, 2012. It was the first 200-yard receiving game by a Vol in an SEC game since Denarius Moore had 205 vs. Kentucky on Nov. 27, 2010.



Tillman has recorded at least six catches in five straight games, becoming the first Vol to achieve that feat since Cedrick Wilson did it the first five games of the 1999 season. The Las Vegas native has thrived in games against ranked teams, as well. Against current Top 25 teams, he is third in the nation in yards (456), ninth in the nation in catches (25), and fourth in the nation in TD catches (3).

Banks a Tackling Machine

Redshirt junior linebacker Jeremy Banks is having a breakout season for the Big Orange. The Cordova, Tennessee, native leads the team and ranks third in the SEC with a career-high 89 tackles and has posted double-digit stops in four straight games, including a career-best tying 15 last Saturday against No. 1 Georgia. Banks is also tied for seventh in the SEC with 9.0 tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead in sacks with 4.5.

Series History

Vols lead series, 1-0

Saturday will be just the second-ever meeting between the two programs. Tennessee won the only previous meeting, 31-24, in 2013. Rajion Neal ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Justin Worley threw for 204 yards and a pair of scores.

About the South Alabama Jaguars

The Jaguars are led by first-year head coach Kane Wommack, who was one of five finalists for the Broyles Award last season while serving as the defensive coordinator at Indiana. South Alabama and Tennessee have one common opponent this season in Bowling Green, who the Vols defeated 38-6 in their season opener. The Jaguars defeated the Falcons 22-19 the following week.

Quarterback Jake Bentley, who spent four seasons as South Carolina’s starting quarterback, was having a solid season before getting injured in the Jaguars loss at Troy two weeks ago. Taking over for Bentley has been sophomore Desmond Trotter, who has passed for 380 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in four games played. Junior wide receiver Jalen Tolbert has been USA’s top weapon on offense, leading the team with 65 receptions and six touchdowns. He ranks fourth nationally with 1,140 receiving yards, averaging 114.0 per game.

Defensively, South Alabama has been susceptible to the big play but has also been successful at creating turnovers, ranking fifth in the FBS with 14 interceptions on the year. Eight different players have picked off a pass this season for the Jags. Defensive backs Darrell Luter Jr. (4) and Tre Young (3) have combined for seven interceptions.