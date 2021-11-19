Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports firearm found in New Providence Middle School student’s backpack

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports School Resource Officers recovered a firearm in the backpack of a New Providence Middle School student Thursday morning.

The 14-year-old student was carrying a .9 mm semiautomatic pistol with seven rounds of ammunition loaded in the magazine and one in the chamber.

A teacher at NPMS received a tip that a student might be in possession of marijuana.

When school administration searched the student’s backpack for marijuana, they discovered a gun. The School Resource Officer immediately took possession of the weapon. There was no threat of violence made against the school.

“This highlights how important it is to say something if you see something,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “The information you share can prevent a tragedy from occurring. I am very thankful the School Administrator and our SRO acted quickly.”

The student will be charged with weapons on school grounds.