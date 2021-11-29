Nashville State Community College Clarksville Campus Expansion gains Support

Clarksville, TN – To continue meeting the needs of the Clarksville-Montgomery County area, Nashville State Community College has been working on a proposed plan to expand its campus located on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The expansion project is a collaboration between the College and TCAT Clarksville campus.

A significant milestone has been reached in the process of expansion. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission recently placed the project among its top capital funding requests after the Tennessee Board of Regents submitted it as one of its top three priorities.

The requests will be sent to the Governor for possible inclusion in his proposed budget to Tennessee General Assembly for consideration and approval. This step follows Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts announcement that it’s the number two priority for Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Nashville State has been a dedicated member of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community since 2012. The campus opened with 257 students and enrollment has grown to more than 900. By 2017, the campus exceeded its capacity for serving students; and a four-classroom modular was installed to accommodate demand. With the expansion, an additional 800 students could be served.

The expansion will allow for the addition of new academic programs, like Nursing A.S.N, Licensed Practical Nurse, Secondary Education A.S.T, Computer Programming A.A.S., Industrial Process Control A.A.S., and workforce training. Expanded resources to support student success, such as a dedicated veterans’ lounge, welcome center, new bookstore, Campus Cupboard food pantry, testing space for industry certifications, ADA testing center, library and study area, and tutoring support rooms. Nashville State’s ability to offer Licensed Practical Nursing would free up much-needed space at the TCAT.

The proposed expansion will create a community-based Center for Higher Education that will allow strategic partnerships with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS), Fort Campbell, and Austin Peay State University (APSU) to better meet the needs of the area. This joint project will open up space for more technical and workforce programs at the TCAT.

To foster great collaboration, communications, and support within the community, the College has established a Clarksville Advisory Committee.