18 Tennessee Vols Basketball manhandles USC Upstate, 96-52

Knoxville, TN – Tennessee’s most complete performance of the season was on display Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena as the Volunteers took down USC Upstate, 96-52.

Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. He is the first Volunteer this season with 10+ assists. The team compiled 29 assists, the most in a game since January 4th, 2014 when they had 30 against Tusculum.

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Volunteer side with 21 points on 9-of-10 (.900) shooting. The junior also led the Big Orange in rebounds with eight. Nkamhoua now owns a pair of games shooting over 90 percent this season as he fired an 8-of-8 game against Tennessee Tech on November 26th. John Fulkerson reached double-figures in scoring for the fifth time this season, notching 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

The defensive output continued to impress as Tennessee (8-2) nabbed 15 steals. The Vols recorded 10+ steals for the sixth game this season. Tennessee has been especially stout at home, forcing an average of 12.3 per game in Thompson-Boling Arena. UT was careful with the ball on offense too, only conceding 10 turnovers on offense.

USC Upstate (2-8) was led on offense by Nick Alves. He topped the Spartan scorers with 15 points on 6-of-10 (.600) shooting.

The Volunteer offense soared in the first half, winning the period 51-24. Tennessee scored its most points in any half this season with the 51, and its 27-point lead was the largest at the break all year. Olivier Nkamhoua spearheaded the first half offense, sinking 6-of-7 (.857) from the floor. Tennessee shot 21-of-39 (.538) as a team, and 8-of-16 (.500) on 3-pointers. It was efficient play all around as UT logged 15 assists, four from both Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, and outrebounded USC Upstate, 24-12.

Tennessee improved on an impressive offensive first half, shooting 17-of-29 (.586) from the floor in the second. 11 Vols found their way on the score sheet and 15 saw the court as UT bested USC Upstate, 45-28 in the half. Kent Gilbert sank his first career bucket, a 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the game, capping an offensive onslaught from the Big Orange.

Hot Out Of The Gates

Tennessee’s 51 points in Tuesday’s first half were its most in any half so far this season. The Vols shot 21-for-39 (.538) from the field in the opening period, including 8-for-16 (.500) from 3-point range. Tennessee recorded an assist on 15 of its 21 made field goals.

Making A Name

Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje and Kent Gilbert set career highs in minutes during Tuesday’s win. Mashack scored three points and recorded two steals in 14 minutes, while Diboundje scored four points, dished out three assists, and had a pair of steals in 11 minutes. Gilbert scored his first career points on a deep 3-pointer in three minutes of action.

Chandler Logs Double-Double

With 15 points and 10 assists, Kennedy Chandler recorded his first career double-double—while also becoming the first Vol to register a double-double by way of points and assists since Lamonte Turner did so on November 25th, 2019.

Next Up For Tennessee Vols Basketball

The Tennessee men’s basketball team heads to the midstate for a battle with Memphis at Bridgestone Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for noon on ESPN2.

Box Score

