City of Clarksville to close offices for Christmas, December 23rd-24th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Thursday, December 23rd, and Friday, December 24th, 2021 to observe Christmas.

City Public Safety Departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) administrative offices will be closed December 23rd-24th but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Transit System will offer free transportation on December 24th from the Downtown Transit Center to the Annual Warm Souls Christmas Celebration at the Austin Peay State University Fortera Stadium parking lot. Warm Souls will be from 10:00am to 1:00pm. CTS trips to Warm Souls will begin at 9:30am, and the final return trip will depart APSU at 12:50pm.

CTS also will offer free rides to all passengers on December 24th to help with last-minute holiday shopping trips. CTS will close early on December 24th, with the last buses leaving the Transit Center at 4:00pm and returning to the garage by 5:00pm. CTS will be closed on Christmas Day, and its buses will resume regular service on Monday, December 27th.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed December 23rd-24th. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931-645-7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online bill payment feature; will be operational.

The CGW customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk paysites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill-paying information.

City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Monday, December 27th for regularly scheduled hours.