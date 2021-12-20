APSU Student-Athletes continue Record-Breaking string with 3.35 GPA in Fall

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes continued their recent string of success in the classroom, with the department announcing its 320 APSU athletes combined to post a department-record 3.351 grade-point average during the recently completed fall semester.

It is the ninth consecutive semester the APSU athletics department has posted a 3.0 GPA or better and the 12th time in department history. In addition, all 15 APSU varsity programs recorded at least a 3.0 GPA for the fourth consecutive semester.

Austin Peay State University’s football team secured a program-record 3.175 GPA during the semester, their fifth-straight semester with at least a 3.0 GPA, breaking their own record each semester. Four teams finished with a team GPA of 3.5 or better: women’s golf (a department-leading 3.783 GPA), women’s soccer (3.571), men’s tennis (3.689), and women’s tennis (3.583).

“Once against our Governors student-athletes have gone above and beyond in the classroom,” said APSU Athletics Director Gerald Harrison . “I particularly want to thank Katie Ethridge (associate director of athletics, student-athlete success) and her staff for all their efforts in guiding our student-athletes to another record-breaking semester. Our student-athletes continue to exemplify every aspect of the ‘Total Gov Concept’ every day both in competition, in the community, and in the classroom.”

More than 75 percent of the department’s 320 student-athletes received academic recognition during the fall semester, with 121 named to the APSU Athletics Director’s Honor Roll and 126 eligible to earn recognition on the Austin Peay Dean’s List, which will be announced later.

A complete listing of the Fall 2021 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay Dean’s List also are noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. To earn recognition student-athletes must be enrolled full time and achieve at least a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester.

Academic Highlights From The Fall Semester

65 Govs student-athletes – one-fifth of all student-athletes – posted a 4.0 GPA.

The women’s basketball (14 student-athletes) and women’s golf (8) teams were the only teams to see each of their student-athletes earn academic recognition during the fall.

The current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): men’s cross country (6), women’s cross country (7), women’s soccer (17), volleyball (17), men’s basketball (5), women’s basketball (7), baseball (11), football (5), men’s golf (11), women’s golf (17), track & field (7), softball (13), men’s tennis (17), women’s tennis (17), beach volleyball (8).

Fall 2021 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the fall. Any student-athlete listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay State University’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

The following list is based on grades reported to the athletics department by the APSU Office of the Registrar on December 17th, 2021.

BASEBALL (3.279 GPA)

Jack Alexander (DL)

Gino Avros (DL)

Nathan Barksdale

Jonah Beamon (DL)

John Bolton

Harrison Brown

Luke Brown (DL)

Reid Brown (DL)

Austin Carder

Tyler Cotto

Ty DeLancey

Tyler Delong (DL)

Danny Doheny (DL)

TJ Foreman

Garrison Goins

Harley Gollert (DL)

Matt Joslin (DL)

Peyton Jula

David Kennicott

Sebastian Martinez (DL)

Drew McIllwain

Kaden Miner (DL)

Kyle Nunn

Cristian Otero

Zach Pearson

Michael Robinson

Garrett Sims (DL)

Jacob Weaver (DL)

Nick Wellman (DL)

Zach Wyatt (DL)

MEN’S BASKETBALL (3.333)

Codey Bates (DL)

Drew Calderon (DL)

Chandler Clements (DL)

Assane Diouf

Elijah Hutchins-Everett

Carlos Paez (DL)

DJ Peavy (DL)

Noel Scott

Tariq Silver

Caleb Stone-Carrawell (DL)

Jalen Ware

Alec Woodard

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (3.472)

D’Shara Booker

Lyric Cole (DL)

Nina De Leon Negron (DL)

Liz Gibbs (DL)

Kaiden Glenn (DL)

Yamia Johnson

Kasey Kidwell

Shay-Lee Kirby (DL)

Maggie Knowles

Karle Pace

Ella Sawyer (DL)

Tameia Shaw

Lamiah Walker (DL)

Kemia Ward

BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3.433)

Janvier Buggs +

Jaida Clark (DL) +

Erin Eisenhart +

Karli Graham +

Kaylah Jackson (DL) +

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Jessica Lary (DL) +

Taylor McInerney (DL) +

Demi McInnis

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore +

Mikayla Powell (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Caroline Waite (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat +

MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.408)

Jack Fitzgerald (DL)

Ryan Martin (DL)

Lennon Matthews (DL)

Stone Norris (DL)

Elliot Reed

Anthony Rivera (DL)

WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY (3.379)

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Lauren Lewis +

Molly Howard +

Sara Martin (DL) +

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

FOOTBALL (3.175)

Aaren Alexander

Terrell Allen

Sam Armstead

Jack Baker (DL)

Damion Barber

Garrett Bell (DL)

Eric Bentley

JD Broussard (DL)

Elijah Brown

Mylin Brown (DL)

Nick Carozza (DL)

Armond Carter Jr.

Jacob Caughell (DL)

Joshua DeCambre

Cedarius Doss (DL)

CJ Evans Jr. (DL)

Demetries Ford

Tae Gayden (DL)

Daniel Green (DL)

Jackson Griner

Luke Hayes

Troy Henderson Jr.

Sam Howard

Rivers Hunt (DL)

Neyland Jean

Jake Johnson (DL)

Seth Johnson

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Sheldon Layman

Elijah Leaupepe (DL)

Brock Lomax

Kenneth Martin (DL)

Drae McCray (DL)

Jack McDonald

Colby McKee

Elon McKenzie

Eugene Minter Jr.

Si’les Modisett (DL)

KJ Murden

Conner Murphy

Ethan Myers (DL)

Kobe Nash (DL)

Isaiah Norman

Anietie Ntekop

Parrish Pacetti

Denver Parker

Koby Perry

Mikhail Prater

Luke Reed (DL)

DJ Render

Matt Rigney (DL)

Joshua Rudolph

Hunter Scholato

Tre Shackelford (DL)

Shamari Simmons

Darryl Sinclair II

Brennan Smith (DL)

Devin Smith

Luke Springer

Kwame Sutton (DL)

Brody Swafford (DL)

Ahmaad Tanner

Kam Thomas

Michael Treadwell

Maddux Trujillo (DL)

Jaheim Ward

Kam White

Hayden Whites (DL)

Alex Whitmore

William Wilcox

Harrison Wilkes (DL)

Antoine Williams

Brodie Williams (DL)

Bucky Williams (DL)

Tre Williams

Jariel Wilson (DL)

Christian Wingfield

Grant Wisdom

MEN’S GOLF (3.189)

Reece Britt (DL)

Payne Elkins

Jay Fox

Micah Knisley (DL)

Chase Korte

Teagan Miller (DL)

Jordan Rodriguez (DL)

Adam Van Raden

WOMEN’S GOLF (3.783)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Riley Cooper

Shelby Darnell

Taylor Dedmen

Payton Elkins (DL)

Kady Foshaug (DL)

Maggie Glass (DL)

Erica Scutt (DL)

WOMEN’S SOCCER (3.571)

Katie Bahn (DL)

Alec Baumgardt (DL)

Rachel Bradberry (DL)

Tori Case (DL)

Brynn Connell

Emma Dalton (DL)

Sarai Faulkner (DL)

Heather Haskins (DL)

Clara Heistermann (DL)

Kaylee Kraft (DL)

Claire Larose

Avryn List

Delanie McKeon (DL)

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Anna McPhie (DL)

Kirsten Monk

Abey Nottingham

Haley Patterson (DL)

Isabel Petre (DL)

Peyton Powell (DL)

Olivia Prock (DL)

Gybson Roth

Hadleigh Watson

Hannah Wilson (DL)

SOFTBALL (3.320)

Jordan Benefiel

Kylie Campbell (DL)

Alex Grubbs (DL)

Emily Harkleroad

Katie Keen

Ali King

Morgan McMahon

Samantha Miener (DL)

Harley Mullins

Brooke Pfefferle

Raylon Roach

Skylar Sheridan (DL)

Bailey Shorter

Riley Suits (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel (DL)

MEN’S TENNIS (3.689)

Oliver Andersson (DL)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton

Anton Damberg (DL)

Thiago Nogueira

Gabriel Nolasco Pozo (DL)

Frederic Schlossmann (DL)

Hogan Stoker (DL)

WOMEN’S TENNIS (3.583)

Yu-Hua Cheng

Jana Leder (DL)

Danielle Morris (DL)

Honoka Nakanishi (DL)

Martina Paladini-Jennings (DL)

Denise Torrealba (DL)

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD (3.338)

Shyanna Chapman

Kamille Dunbar

Sydney Hartoin (DL) +

Lauren Lewis +

Denia Hill-Tate

Jessica Hoban

Molly Howard +

Jewel Jennings

Allana Johnson

Tiyanna Johnson (DL)

Sara Martin (DL) +

Camaryn McClelland

Kenisha Phillips

Karlijn Schouten (DL)

Mikaela Smith (DL) +

Ashleigh Stephen (DL)

Jackie Verseman (DL)

Lennex Walker

Madi Wallace (DL)

Kyra Wilder

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL (3.323)

Janvier Buggs +

Jaida Clark (DL) +

Erin Eisenhart +

Karli Graham +

Aysha Hood

Kaylah Jackson (DL) +

Maggie Keenan (DL) +

Jessica Lary (DL) +

Taylor McInerney (DL) +

Kelsey Mead (DL) +

Brooke Moore +

Mikayla Powell (DL) +

Tegan Seyring (DL) +

Caroline Waite (DL) +

Elizabeth Wheat +

CHEER

Ryan Abraham (DL)

Henry Anthony

Autumn Ashley

Savannah Ashley (DL)

Thomas Ashley

Abigael Bedwell

Machia Busalacchi (DL)

Ava Heinze

Allie Johnson (DL)

Olivia Lawson (DL)

Gabriella Lorenzo (DL)

Heath Marcom (DL)

Zoeigh Owens (DL)

Elijah Patrick

Treva Pinson

Courtlyn Richardson (DL)

Hansel Ruiz

Samantha Schultz

Tara Trigo

Benjamin Vallie

Cristina Vazquez (DL)

DANCE TEAM

Faith Collins

Alyssa Giacchino (DL)

Grace Henderson (DL)

Josie Leathers (DL)

Bayleigh Robinson (DL)

Lauren Terry (DL)

Destani Vaughan-Locklear (DL)

Lauren Young