APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University to host Great Backyard Bird Count event

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting the public to campus to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, an international citizen science project to monitor and track birds.

The family-focused event will start at 10:30am on Saturday, February 19th, at the Outdoor Education Center (530 York Street) on campus.

The day will include:

Informational booths on how to make your backyard more attractive to birds.

Expert tips on identifying birds.

Limited pinecone feeder crafts.

A short bird walk (about 2/3 of a mile) at 11:30am at Austin Peay State University’s entry to the Clarksville Greenway (at Robb Avenue and Farris Street near the outdoor education center).

Participants should bring binoculars and download the eBird mobile app before arriving. Free parking is available along York Street and in parking lot No. 2 at Forbes and Robb avenues.

For more information, email Alexandra Wills, director of APSU’s Community Engagement & Sustainability, at willsa@apsu.edu or visit www.apsu.edu/volunteer/oec.

‘Macbeth’ coming to Trahern

APSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance is teaming with the Nashville Shakespeare Festival to perform “Macbeth” from February 17th-20th at the Trahern Theatre.

Denice Hicks, executive artistic director of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival, is directing the play.

Shows will be from February 17th-20th at 7:30pm and on February 19th and 20th at 2:00pm.

For ticket information, call 931-221-7379 or visit www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance.

Duo Cylindre to visit campus

Duo Cylindre – a flute and clarinet duo who also expands to use other instruments – will perform on Thursday, February 17th beginning at 12:45pm, at the APSU George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. The performance is free and open to the public.

APSU 2022 World Film Festival starts on Monday

The APSU 2022 World Film Festival will begin on Monday, February 14th at 5:00pm in Room 120 of the Art + Design building.

The festival begins with a showing of “Binti,” a 2021 drama from Tanzania. The film will be introduced by Dr. Christophe Konkobo of the Department of Languages & Literature.

The festival will continue each Monday (except during Spring Break) through March 21st with another film, all in Room 120 of the APSU Art + Design building.

Monday, February 21st at 5:00pm: “Parasite” introduced by SoSeul Park.

Monday, February 28th at 5:00pm: “Rashomon” introduced by Dr. David Major.

Monday, March 14th at 5:00pm: “Once Upon Anatolia” introduced by Dr. Dzavid Dzanic.

Monday, March 21st at 5:00pm: “Hirak Rajar Deshe” introduced by Dr. Somaditya Banerjee.

For more information, email konkoboc@apsu.edu.

Black History Month events this week

100 Black Women & Men in Suits from 11:00am-12:30pm on Monday, February 14th, at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center (WNDAACC), Clement Room 120.

Home Cooked History: The History of Soul Food from 5:00pm-6:30pm on Wednesday, February 16th, at WNDAACC.

