Monday, February 14, 2022
Clarksville Police Department announces Scheduled Movement of Construction Material

Expect Traffic Congestion along Route

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, February 14th, and Tuesday, February 15th, 2022, a construction company will be delivering a total of 7 large and very long bridge beams to the construction site on Highway 48/13 from I-24.

The expected arrival of these beams is between 11:00am-12:00pm (noon) on each day, and will cause some traffic to be delayed. Currently, they will bring 4 spans on Monday and 3 spans on Tuesday.

The route will be from Exit 11 down 76 Connector and continue down 41A Bypass down to Cumberland Drive. Traffic units will be escorting these trucks and when they arrive at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive they estimate the intersection will be closed for approximately 15-20 minutes.

CPD recommends the public take alternate routes during this timeframe.

