APSU Softball takes part in UAB Invite this Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will see its three-week long road swing to open its season come to an end this weekend, as they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to play in the UAB Invite.

The Govs (7-3) will play IUPUI (2-8) at 10:00pm, Friday, followed by two games against future ASUN Conference member North Alabama (8-2), beginning with a game at 12:30pm, Friday, followed by a 12:30pm contest, Saturday. Finally, the Govs face tournament host Alabama Birmingham (4-7), 5:30pm, Saturday and 12:30pm, Sunday.



After two weeks, the APSU Govs are led at the plate by senior third baseman Lexi Osowski, who batted at a red-hot .531 clip, including four doubles and a triple, while driving in eight.



Freshman utility player Kylie Campbell has also had a huge first two collegiate weekends, batting .423, with two home runs – including the team’s first grand slam in six years – and co-leading the team with 11 RBI.



A pair of sophomores round out the Govs .300+ hitters, with outfield transfer from Liberty, Megan Hodum, coming into the weekend hitting .367, with a team-best 11 runs scored and seven stolen bases, while catcher Mea Clark is hitting .306, with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel has posted a 4-1 record, with a 1.63 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 43 innings of work, while freshman Samantha Miener is 3-2, with a 2.37 ERA and nine strikeouts in her 20.2 innings pitched.

Scouting the Opponents

IUPUI

The IUPUI Jaguars come into this weekend having lost their last three games at the Roar City Classic, in Nashville, Tennessee, after opening the event with their first two wins of the season versus Tennessee State and Miami of Ohio.

They are led offensively by catcher Jordan Barnes’ .368 batting average, with utility player Maicey Bedrick leading the team with four RBI.

In the circle, Madison Bryant and Carly Metcalf have a win each for the Jaguars, with Bryant posting a 2.96 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

North Alabama

The North Alabama Lions head into this weekend having won four straight games at the Alcorn State Invitational, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, last weekend with wins versus Jackson State, Alcorn State and two victories versus Alabama A&M.

Offensively, the Lions have six players coming in with .300-or-better batting averages, led by utility player Emma Broadfoot’s .455 batting average, which includes four doubles, a home run and 13 RBI.

In the circle, Maci Birdyshaw is 4-0 this season, with a 2.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched.

UAB

This is the second straight home tournament for the UAB Blazers, who dropped its final two games of the weekend after opening with wins versus Toledo and North Dakota.

Offensively, they have three players hitting .300-or-better, led by outfielder Tyler Armistead’s .364 batting average, including a home run and three RBI

In the circle, Sarah Cespedes tops the UAB pitching staff, with a 3-1 record, a 2.36 ERA, and 18 strikeouts in 26.2 innings pitched.

APSU Govs in Between the Lines

This is the second time in the past four season’s the APSU Govs have played in a tournament hosted by UAB, having also played in the UAB Tournament during the 2019 season.

Osowski needs five hits to become the 15th player in program history to reach 150 career hits.



Osowski is currently ranked ninth in NCAA Division I for hits (17) and 24th in both batting average (.531) and on-base percentage (.600).



Hodum is tied for the Ohio Valley Conference lead in stolen bases, with seven, and is 18th overall in NCAA Division I.



Benefiel ranks 40th in NCAA Division I in strikeouts (35).



Bailey Shorter had recorded hits in each of her last seven games, dating back to last season.

Campbell, Osowski, and Hodum are the only three Govs to reached base in all 10 games played this season.